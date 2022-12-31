23 things Maritimers can expect in 2023

Maritimers are opening up a fresh calendar to a brand new year, and may want to make a note or two. From events to anniversaries, 2023 already has a few items of the agenda to prepare for, or look forward to.

CIVICS

New Brunswick municipal reforms begin

The overhaul of municipal governance across New Brunswick will officially take effect on New Year’s Day, taking the old structure of 104 local governments and 236 local service districts to 77 local governments and 12 rural districts.

Minimum wage in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island

On April 1, Nova Scotia’s minimum wage will increase by 70 cents, to $14.30 per hour. It will go up to $14.65 per hour on Oct. 1. In Prince Edward Island, the provincial minimum will go up on New Year's Day by 80 cents to $14.50 per hour. Another increase on Oct. 1 will bring it to $15 per hour.

New area code in New Brunswick

Starting Jan. 20, New Brunswickers must dial 10 digits for local calls. Then, on April 29, the new area code 428 will become official and assigned when the inventory of 506 numbers run out.

Personal tax exemption changes on Prince Edward Island

P.E.I.’s personal income tax exemption will be raised by $750 to $12,000 in January.

Nova Scotia Heritage Day honours Rita Joe

All three Maritime provinces observe a holiday every third Monday in February. Nova Scotia’s Heritage Day will commemorate renowned poet and author Rita Joe in 2023.

Nova Scotia short-term rentals

New rules take effect April 1, require all short-term rentals -- including accommodations within private homes -- to register with the Tourist Accommodations Registry annually.

Carbon Pricing comes into effect in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island

Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will have federal carbon pricing applied July 1. The federal environment minister said the rebate payments to households will amount to $240 every three months in P.E.I., and $248 every three months in Nova Scotia.

P.E.I. Provincial Election

Fixed-election date legislation has Islanders going to the polls Oct. 2.

Changes to French education in New Brunswick

Significant reforms to French education in New Brunswick’s Anglophone school sector will begin in September 2023.

Confederation Bridge tolls frozen in 2023

Transport Canada says it will provide funding to Confederation Bridge operator, Strait Crossing Bridge Limited, to keep the typical toll at $50.25.

SPORTS

Touchdown Atlantic

Halifax’s Saint Mary’s University is set to host a CFL game next summer. Defending Grey Cup champions, the Toronto Argonauts, will take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Huskies Stadium on July 29.

North American Indigenous Games in Halifax

About 5,300 athletes will attend the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax between July 15 and July 23. More than 756 First Nations from across North America will be represented by athletes aged 13 to 19 during the event.

Canada Winter Games on Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island will host more than 3,600 Canada Winter Games participants from Feb. 18 to March 5. About 5,000 volunteers will be needed to ensure the event’s success. The games' torch relay route will also make stops in Halifax and Crabbe Mountain, N.B., where events are being co-hosted.

ENTERTAINMENT

Shania Twain in Halifax and Moncton

Shania Twain, the best-selling female country music artist in history, has three Maritime stops on her 2023 "Queen of Me" tour this June.

Maritime country music festivals out with early lineups

Some major music festivals in the region have released their 2023 country music festival lineups, including the Cavendish Beach Music Festival, and the YQM Country Fest.

The Charlottetown Festival turns a new page with ‘Anne’ every other year

The Charlottetown Festival, the region’s largest musical theatre festival, says its decision to press pause on ‘Anne of Green Gables –The Musical’ in 2023, and offer the production every second season, will allow opportunities for new productions to take centre stage.

New light show at Le Pays de la Sagouine

Le Pays de la Sagouine, a cultural site in Bouctouche, N.B., will introduce a new 1.5 km illuminated night time trail this summer, created by Montreal’s Moment Factory. The light-filled trail will became part of a series of 18 similar trails across Canada, and will be the first in the region.

EVENTS

The Royals

While the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III on May 6 will happen across the pond, past royal events – from wedding to funerals – have usually prompted Maritime viewing events.

Snowbirds in the Maritimes

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will fly over Greater Moncton between June 17 and June 18. The Snowbirds will return to Prince Edward Island between July 7 and July 10 in Charlottetown and Cavendish.

MARITIME MILESTONES

150th anniversary of Prince Edward Island joining Confederation

P.E.I. became Canada’s 8th province on July 1, 1873.

The United Nations Declaration of Human Rights turns 75

The first draft of the momumental United Nations Declaration of Human Rights document was written by Hampton, N.B.,’s John Humphrey.

The Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia turns 40

The Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia, a museum and gathering space in Cherry Brook, N.S., officially opened Sept. 17, 1983 and is in the midst of a strategic plan to increase volunteer numbers and enhance collections.

The 35th East Coast Music Awards

The 35th annual East Coast Music Awards, festival, and conference returns to Halifax with live performance stages around the city May 3 to May 7.

With files from Laura Brown, Natalie Lombard, Alex MacIsaac, Jack Morse, Sonja Puzic, Stephen Wentzell