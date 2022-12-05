Annapolis County man, 42, dies in car crash

An Annapolis County man has died in a single-vehicle crash near Bridgetown, N.S. early Monday morning.

Annapolis District RCMP, along with fire crews and paramedics, responded to the crash on Parker Mountain Road in Parkers Cove, N.S., around 5 a.m.

Police say a man driving a grey Mazda CX-30 had been travelling south on Parker Mountain Road when his car left the road, struck the ditch and came to rest in a driveway.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 42-year-old man from Parkers Cove, was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the crash continues.