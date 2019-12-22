HALIFAX -- A Bedford, N.S. man is facing numerous charges following an incident Sunday in Bedford, which resulted in at least three vehicle collisions.

Halifax Regional Police say at 1:06 p.m. on December 22nd, they responded to multiple calls of a suspect assaulting an older man following a road rage incident in front of the Bedford Place Mall.

Shortly after, another caller reported a collision involving a vehicle at the intersection of the Bedford Highway and Union St.

Officers say they pulled the vehicle over, and as they approached the driver drove away at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Dartmouth Road and Bedford Highway, and then proceeded to the Sunnyside Mall parking lot where it hit another vehicle before fleeing the area.

Police then located the vehicle in the 200 block of Rocky Lake Drive after it hit a tree. The driver was located a short distance away and arrested without incident. No one was injured in any of the collisions.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Bedford, is being held in custody and will appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday. He faces charges of Assault, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police and Driving while Prohibited.