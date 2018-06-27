

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say the body of a missing canoeist from Musquash, N.B., has been found.

Members of the RCMP dive team found the body of 18-year-old Devon Breau in Stillwater Lake shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Breau’s canoe was found overturned in the lake around 8 p.m. Sunday, while his ATV and trailer were found on shore.

The Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue, Musquash Fire Department, and the New Brunswick Energy and Resource Development Department assisted the RCMP in the search for Breau. A helicopter also searched the Stillwater Lake area.

Police an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.