Canada’s Salvation Army joins Maritime power crews in Florida’s hurricane relief effort

Power crews from the Maritimes have joined the continuing recovery effort in Florida following hurricanes Milton and Helene. Disaster responders from Canada’s Salvation Army are also in the state offering assistance.

Tim Sharp is with Canada’s Salvation Army. He is traveling to join Canadian teams assisting with hurricane relief.

“Right now, the key areas that we’re looking to assist with is food, hot meals, hydration, emotional-spiritual care is right now what we’re going to be focusing on and then there’s a possibility of hygiene kits, cleanup kits and other support if needed,” Sharp told CTV News Atlantic’s Todd Battis on Friday.

Sharp said he expects his team will provide support for a couple of weeks but they really don’t know what to expect until they get there.

“We understand and our prayers go out to them that are affected,” Sharp said. “We just go about it by just putting our faith in action in a lot of ways. Just trying to do something practical.”

Sharp said victims of disasters could need anything from a cold drink of water, to a hot meal or a listening ear.

Sharp said his team is expected to be on the ground in Florida for at least two weeks and others are ready to fly in within 48 hours.

“Canada’s here to support them as long as we’re needed,” he said.