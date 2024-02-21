ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Canada signs $30-million tourism funding agreement with Atlantic provinces

    Minister of Tourism Soraya Martinez Ferrada rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Minister of Tourism Soraya Martinez Ferrada rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    Share
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    The federal government has signed a tourism funding agreement with the Atlantic provinces worth $30 million.

    A federal news release says the Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism is aimed at expanding year-round tourism to the region from domestic and international visitors.

    The agreement includes an $18-million investment from Ottawa through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency over the next four and a half years, alongside a $12-million collective investment from the four Atlantic provinces over the same period.

    Federal Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada is in St. John's today alongside Gudie Hutchings, federal minister of rural development, and Steve Crocker, Newfoundland and Labrador's tourism minister, to make the announcement.

    In the news release, Hutchings described the agreement as a "trailblazing partnership," adding that tourism has long been an important part of the region's economic success.

    The release says tourism contributed to 3.5 per cent of the region's gross domestic product in 2022, and employed more than 111,000 full- and part-time workers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News