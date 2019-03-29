

CTV Atlantic





A Cape Breton woman is rolling up kindness one coffee and donut at a time.

The uniquely Canadian concept has inspired Christina Joe to pay it forward.

Joe says the effort was more than worth it.

“I'm an RCW,” said Joe. “I work with people that need kindness every day, so why not extend it to the community. I'm very community oriented.”

In one recent trip to Tim Horton’s, Joe cashed in 44 winning tabs from the chain’s Roll-Up-The-Rim contest.

The staff at Tim’s weren’t sure she was serious when she ordered 17 extra-large coffees, 12 extra-large teas, and 15 doughnuts.

Joe has been rolling along, making people's day like this for four years now. The appreciation people have for being given something as simple as a cup of coffee is evident in a video she uploaded to social media.

“That's very nice and very thoughtful,” says a paramedic. “Thank you.”

This year, Joe's collected more rims than ever -- roughly a hundred of them -- thanks to other people who are joining her cause.

“It's already inspired people to be helpful,” she said. “They already donated some. One woman dropped off seven doughnuts because she doesn't eat them, so instead of going in the garbage, she gave them to me. A lot people heard about it and they've been giving me them too.”

Christina says she plans on dropping the coffee and doughnuts off Saturday evening and is encouraging others to so something like this themselves.

“It's a free coffee,” Joe said. “I know a free coffee can change someone’s perspective of the day. I'll change the perspective of a lot of people this year.”

This year, she's particularly happy to be handing out a cup of joe to health care workers like paramedics and those working in the emergency department.

“I'll be dropping them off at the homeless shelter, regional hospital ER because they're over worked, and it's the only game in town this weekend,” she said. “As well as the paramedics, because they're overworked as well.”

Christina says she plans to continue doing this for years to come and is encouraging others to pay it forward too.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.