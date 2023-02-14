Cape Bretoners making the most of major snow storm

More than 40 centimetres fell on some parts of the island, making it the largest snowfall so far this winter. (Kyle Moore/CTV Atlantic) More than 40 centimetres fell on some parts of the island, making it the largest snowfall so far this winter. (Kyle Moore/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island