HALIFAX -- The RCMP have confirmed that a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Cassidy Bernard.

The 22-year-old Bernard was found unresponsive inside her home on Highway 105 on the We'koqma'q First Nation, N.S., on Oct. 24, 2018.

Her twin infant daughters were also found inside the home. They were dehydrated, but they weren’t injured.

Police say 20-year-old Dwight Austin Isadore of Wagmatcook, N.S., has been charged with second-degree murder in Bernard’s death.

Isadore, Bernard’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her two daughters, has also been charged with two counts of child endangerment in connection with the incident.

The RCMP confirmed the arrest and charges during a news conference on the We'koqma'q First Nation.

Police say Isadore appeared in Port Hawkesbury provincial court Tuesday morning.

Bernard’s family, friends, and community have been waiting for justice for more than a year. They have held protests and the local band council was offering a $100,000 reward for information in the case.

The 20 year old has also been charged with two counts of child endangerment in death of Cassidy Bernard. @CTVAtlantic https://t.co/DgJ95WbpFt — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) December 3, 2019