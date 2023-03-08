Charlottetown community meeting turns into election promise

charlottetown -

What was supposed to be a community meeting to air concerns about a safe injection site in Charlottetown turned into an impromptu election promise Wednesday night.

A crowd of hundreds of people gather in a Charlottetown school, just streets away from a planned safe injection site.

After waiting his turn behind a dozen other speakers, the area's PC candidate Tim Keizer took the mic, announcing the project would not go forward at 33 Belmont Street.

"We understand the need for a safe injection site, and we'll work together with our partners to find that site,” said Keizer.

He has few details about where the site would move to or the impact this would have on timelines to completion.

The incumbent Green candidate Karla Bernard didn't mince words.

" I Have been trying to advocate from residents for months, with not even a simple response. Not an acknowledgement to any emails, to an acknowledgement to any letter,” said Bernard. “All of sudden at the last hour, they swoop in and cancel this? I think it's disgusting."

Other candidates in the area are also say choosing another site is the right move.

"It was the wrong location,” said Barb MacLeod, Liberal Candidate. “It was from the very beginning, and it continues to be the wrong location. They need to find a location that doesn't involve schools, daycares, families."

The candidates weren't given any speaking time other than the three minutes everyone else got, but all four nominated for the area spoke.

"Of course, I would be surprised if politicians wouldn't be here tonight, because this is a political issue,” said Joe Byrne, NDP Candidate. “The community did a wonderful job coming together."

Candidates were careful to say they supported a safe injection site generally, just not at the formerly planned location.

Each of the candidates committed to follow through on the promise to choose a new site, though none would give details on where it might be set up or if that would cause delays.