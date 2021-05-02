HALIFAX -- Police in Charlottetown have identified the victim in a suspicious death investigation as 25-year-old Nathan Burke.

Police attended a residence on St. Peters Rd. in Charlottetown early Saturday morning.

There was a large police presence outside a house in the city on Saturday night and plastic sheeting covered one of the home's windows.

A forensic autopsy is being performed Monday, and police say they are following up on all tips and information from the public.

Police are asking anyone who had any contact with Burke on Friday or Saturday to reach out to investigators.

"Our thoughts are with Nathan’s family and friends at this very difficult time," says the release. "We will continue our work to determine the circumstances surrounding Nathan’s death and also who may be responsible."

With files from the Canadian Press