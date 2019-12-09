FREDERICTON -- Closing arguments are underway today in an arbitration hearing for two police officers from Bathurst, N.B., involved in a fatal shooting almost five years ago.

Constables Mathieu Boudreau and Patrick Bulger are accused of five code of conduct violations after Michel Vienneau was shot in his vehicle outside the Bathurst train station on Jan. 12, 2015.

Police were acting on an erroneous tip that the 51-year-old businessman and his common-law partner Annick Basque were transporting illegal drugs on a trip from Montreal.

In their effort to confront the couple, a police officer was pinned between a car and a snowbank and Vienneau was shot.

An investigation by the RCMP revealed that Vienneau was not involved in criminal activity.

The arbitration hearing will determine possible disciplinary action against the officers, which could include dismissal.

