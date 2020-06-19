HALIFAX -- Makes 24 biscuits

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups (650 g) of flour
  • 2 Tbsp (32 g) baking powder
  • 1 tsp (7 g) salt
  • 2 Tbsp (27 g) sugar
  • 1 cup (227 g) butter, cold and grated
  • 2 cups (500 ml) buttermilk

Directions:

  1. Combine dry ingredients.
  2. Cut in butter to flour mixture.
  3. Stir in buttermilk.
  4. Turn out onto floured surface.
  5. Cut and place on baking tray.
  6. Bake, cool and serve.

Recipe courtesy of Brigadoon Village executive chef Dianne Kendall