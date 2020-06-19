Advertisement
Atlantic News | Local Breaking | CTV News Atlantic
Buttermilk Biscuits
Published Friday, June 19, 2020 1:26PM ADT Last Updated Friday, June 19, 2020 1:27PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Makes 24 biscuits
Ingredients:
- 4 cups (650 g) of flour
- 2 Tbsp (32 g) baking powder
- 1 tsp (7 g) salt
- 2 Tbsp (27 g) sugar
- 1 cup (227 g) butter, cold and grated
- 2 cups (500 ml) buttermilk
Directions:
- Combine dry ingredients.
- Cut in butter to flour mixture.
- Stir in buttermilk.
- Turn out onto floured surface.
- Cut and place on baking tray.
- Bake, cool and serve.
Recipe courtesy of Brigadoon Village executive chef Dianne Kendall
RELATED IMAGES