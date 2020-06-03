Advertisement
Tropical Popsicles
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 12:22PM ADT
Working on adding greens to your child’s diet, or your own? Adding them to smoothies and homemade popsicles is a great way to start out.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup mango, frozen
- ½ banana
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 1 cup spinach
- Zest and juice of one lime
Directions:
- Blend all ingredients and pour into popsicle mold.
- Freeze for at least three hours.
Strawberry Watermelon Popsicles
This one is a bit more like an ice pop. It freezes beautifully, tastes amazing and only has 3 ingredients! These popsicles are a great way to use up leftover watermelon (or a watermelon that wasn’t as good as you thought it’d be).
Ingredients:
- 1 cup watermelon
- 1 cup strawberries
- Juice and zest of 1 lime
Directions:
- Place all ingredients in a blender and puree until completely smooth.
- Pour into popsicles molds and freeze for at least three hours.
Strawberry Yogurt Popsicles
Ingredients:
- 1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
- Juice and zest of 1 lemon
- 1 cup strawberries
- ½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt
