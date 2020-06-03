HALIFAX -- Tropical Popsicles

Working on adding greens to your child’s diet, or your own? Adding them to smoothies and homemade popsicles is a great way to start out.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup mango, frozen
  • ½ banana
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 1 cup spinach
  • Zest and juice of one lime

Directions:

  1. Blend all ingredients and pour into popsicle mold.
  2. Freeze for at least three hours.

Strawberry Watermelon Popsicles

This one is a bit more like an ice pop. It freezes beautifully, tastes amazing and only has 3 ingredients! These popsicles are a great way to use up leftover watermelon (or a watermelon that wasn’t as good as you thought it’d be).

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup watermelon
  • 1 cup strawberries
  • Juice and zest of 1 lime

Directions:

  1. Place all ingredients in a blender and puree until completely smooth.
  2. Pour into popsicles molds and freeze for at least three hours.

Strawberry Yogurt Popsicles

Ingredients:

  1. 1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
  2. Juice and zest of 1 lemon
  3. 1 cup strawberries
  4. ½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt