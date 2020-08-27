Advertisement
Zucchini Noodles with Pesto and Chicken
Published Thursday, August 27, 2020 1:58PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Ingredients:
- 1 medium zucchini
- ½ cup cooked chicken, pulled
- 12 cherry tomatoes
- 3 tbsp pesto
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tbsp parmesan to garnish
Directions:
- Make zucchini noodles using a spiralizer or vegetable peeler.
- Heat a medium frying pan over medium heat then add in the olive oil and cherry tomatoes.
- Cook the tomatoes for a minute or two or until they start to brown.
- Add the zucchini and cook for another two minutes.
- Add the pesto and chicken into the pan, cook for another 2-3 minutes, then season the dish to taste with salt and pepper.
- Plate the noodles and garnish with parmesan.
Pesto Ingredients:
- 1 cup basil leaves
- ½ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup pinenuts
- 2 tbsp parmesan cheese
- Pinch of salt and pepper
Directions:
- Put all the ingredients in a blender and purée until smooth.
- Use right away or store in the fridge in an airtight container for up to a week.