Ingredients:

  • 1 medium zucchini
  • ½ cup cooked chicken, pulled
  • 12 cherry tomatoes
  • 3 tbsp pesto
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 tbsp parmesan to garnish

Directions:

  1. Make zucchini noodles using a spiralizer or vegetable peeler.
  2. Heat a medium frying pan over medium heat then add in the olive oil and cherry tomatoes.
  3. Cook the tomatoes for a minute or two or until they start to brown.
  4. Add the zucchini and cook for another two minutes.
  5. Add the pesto and chicken into the pan, cook for another 2-3 minutes, then season the dish to taste with salt and pepper.
  6. Plate the noodles and garnish with parmesan.

Pesto Ingredients:

  • 1 cup basil leaves
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • ¼ cup pinenuts
  • 2 tbsp parmesan cheese
  • Pinch of salt and pepper

Directions:

  1. Put all the ingredients in a blender and purée until smooth.
  2. Use right away or store in the fridge in an airtight container for up to a week.