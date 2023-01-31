Cobequid Pass reopens after overturned propane truck forces closure for more than a day

A section of the Trans-Canada highway that had been closed because of an overturned propane truck since Tuesday afternoon has reopened a little more than 24 hours later.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Public Works tweeted just before 2 p.m. Wednesday that all lanes of the Cobequid Pass are now open to traffic.

Cobequid Pass REOPENED:



All lanes are now open to traffic.



Plows have salted and made multiple passes of the section near the site of the incident.



Maintenance to the road will continue, but all motorists should proceed with caution. pic.twitter.com/t7ajwWsrfd — Department of Public Works (@NS_PublicWorks) February 1, 2023

About an hour before the reopening, the department had tweeted that the truck had been removed and the 500-metre section near the site of the incident was being cleared in both directions.

Heavy salt was also being applied to address ice accumulation.

The section, which was closed since around noon on Tuesday, crosses over the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.

Many motorists were caught in the subsequent traffic tie-up for several hours as vehicles were slowly diverted from exits 7 and 11 onto Highway 4.

The crash occurred on Tuesday as snow made road conditions slippery throughout the province.

Police said the propane truck was not leaking, but special equipment was needed at the scene to put the truck back upright.