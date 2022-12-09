'Community Christmas' project to bring together African Nova Scotian children in Halifax
A young activist is spreading holiday cheer this year for African Nova Scotian kids in the Halifax area.
Trayvone Clayton is organizing a one-day community project with the GameChangers902 non-profit called Community Christmas.
The project’s goal is to help African Nova Scotian children connect with one another and give back.
Clayton, a 24-year-old criminology student, says Christmas is a hard time for children in his community.
“Christmas for me, honestly, like I grew up in a single-parent home of four. Like my mom, she always had her times, it was always a hard time in my community for us to celebrate Christmas the way we wanted to, but we found a way to overcome that stump and celebrate Christmas,” he told CTV’s Jayson Baxter during a recent interview.
Clayton plans on gathering 30 children from different communities and pairing them together to make a connection with one another.
The kids will also have a mentor from the African Nova Scotian community accompanying them to the Halifax Shopping Centre and each child will have $350 to spend on the other child they are matched with and their families.
“I come from a low-income community and so that’s why I want to put the foot down to say, ‘Hey, I’m here to help you as much as I can make it possible for you and your family to celebrate Christmas as you want to,’” Clayton said.
He adds that the response from the community has been overwhelming.
“Donations are coming in, I think we are half way there right now. Shout out to a lot of local organization that have donated,” he said.
The event will take place on Dec 18. Donations can be made online.
