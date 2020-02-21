DIEPPE, N.B. -- With the plummeting temperatures across the hub city and Friday's wind chills dropping to -35 C, some Monctonians are packing their bags to head south.

"I'm looking to go to the beach and hang out and catch some Vitamin D, which is in short supply in our country," said passenger Edna Younker.

Travel agents say while bookings have been steady, some passengers are flying with extra caution due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I do have a couple ladies that just left for New Zealand and Australia and we brought it up but they took face masks and are taking all the precautions," said travel agent Kelly Burns Arsenault.

Some say the outbreak is not on their minds.

"It's been going on for a while and they've got it seemingly under control," said Rick Younker-passenger. "So, I'm not really worried about it."

Julie Pondant of the Greater Moncton International Airport says she's aware that many people are concerned.

"So are we," Pondant said. "We're following very closely what health officials are indicating, what we should know about it, the precautions we should be taking for it. Besides that, we're still considered low risk."

Agents say the travel restrictions linked to the virus means a little extra research. As some cruise lines now have extra requirements on board.

"So, if you're coming from an Asian country, or China, they are putting restrictions on that," said Burns Arsenault. "As well, there's been a couple of rumblings that anyone with a Chinese passport may not be allowed to board."

So, while hundreds wait here to catch their flights to warmer destinations, they're eager, but a little apprehensive.

"It's in the back of my mind," said Edna Younker.

CAA Travel says they have had cases where people have cancelled their trips due to the coronavirus outbreak, however, in general, they say winter travel is business as usual.