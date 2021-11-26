COVID-19 testing continues at Moncton Hospital after outbreak shuts down multiple units

HALIFAX, N.S. -

Horizon Health says more COVID-19 testing will be done at the Moncton Hospital Friday.

The testing comes after outbreaks were declared on the stroke and family practice unit, the rehabilitation unit and the family practice and geriatric unit earlier this week.

As of 10:30 Friday morning, Horizon says 23 patients and five staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Moncton Hospital. However, only three new cases have been found since Wednesday afternoon.

An update on the test results at Moncton Hospital is expected Friday afternoon.