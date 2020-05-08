HALIFAX -- Search crews remain focused on waterways in Truro, N.S., as they continue to look for a three-year-old boy who disappeared Wednesday afternoon.

However, the Truro Police Service said the search for Dylan Ehler has shifted to a recovery operation, following a discussion with the boy’s family.

“Difficult conversation obviously, but the family’s been very strong through this process,” said Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil during a news conference Friday morning.

“It’s not a decision that we were hoping to come to, but that’s where we are and the reality of the situation right now.”

With the search now in recovery mode, the command post has been moved from its original site near the Salmon River and is now operating from the local police detachment.

Search crews returned to the scene Friday morning and remain focused on the Salmon River, as well as Cobequid Bay.

“We’re in the recovery mode now, so that phase is going to continue until we’ve exhausted everything that we can possibly do,” said MacNeil.

Boy disappeared from yard Wednesday afternoon

Dylan had been playing with his grandmother outside of her home on Elizabeth Street when he disappeared Wednesday afternoon.

MacNeil told reporters during a news conference on Thursday that she got distracted by her dog and, when she turned around, Dylan was gone.

“His grandmother became briefly distracted and turned around for a moment, and when she turned back, Dylan was no longer in the yard,” said MacNeil.

The boy’s grandfather, Norman Brown, told CTV News that Dylan is very active and loves to run.

“He thinks it’s a game. Once he’s out and about, he loves to run. He was outside with his grandmother. Then he was gone,” said Brown on Thursday.

The boy was reported missing around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Search focused on Salmon River, Cobequid Bay

Friday marks the third day of what has been an extensive search for the missing boy.

The search has included support from local police, RCMP, a K9 unit, the Truro Fire Service, Ground Search and Rescue teams from Colchester County and Halifax, a DNR helicopter, as well as a dive team.

Crews have been scouring the ground, air and water, including a quick-moving brook and river near the grandmother’s home.

Wednesday evening, much of the focus shifted to Lepper Brook and the Salmon River after the boy’s boots were found in the brook.

One boot was found at 7:20 p.m. and the other was found further down the brook, close to where it meets the river, before 9 p.m.

Crews used thermal-imaging and underwater cameras as the extensive search continued overnight and into Thursday morning.

Much of Thursday’s search was focused on the waterways, with crews walking along the Salmon River and up to Cobequid Bay as a helicopter monitored the scene from the air.

The search was suspended overnight and resumed Friday morning. Crews remain focused on the waterways and have expanded the search zone further down the river and out into Cobequid Bay.

“We’ve concluded our work around the original site and we’ve expanded that search zone further down the Salmon River toward the mouth of Cobequid Bay,” said MacNeil during Friday’s news conference.

“So we’re continuing to fly that pattern back and forth in the river system and there are searchers that are ready to deploy to those areas as well, on foot, if required.”

Why wasn't an Amber Alert issued?

Some residents have questioned why an Amber Alert wasn't issued Wednesday afternoon, but MacNeil said Dylan's disappearance didn't meet the criteria.

He said there is no evidence to suggest that the boy has been abducted or met with foul play, which is required for an Amber Alert.

Instead, a localized emergency alert was issued shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Another tragedy in a grieving community

The boy’s disappearance is yet another difficult situation for residents of Colchester County to process.

Last month, a gunman went on a rampage in Nova Scotia, killing 22 people in several communities close to Truro, N.S.

Last week, a Canadian Forces helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece, killing six people, including Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, who was originally from Truro and lived in nearby Rawdon.

“We’ve suffered a lot of tragedy in the last few weeks,” said MacNeil on Friday. “It’s a strong community and we’re all rallying around to get through this.”

He said there has been a strong show of support in the town since Dylan’s disappearance.

We’ve got a fantastic community. Our community is very strong, very passionate, and very, very supportive of the police and very supportive of the community in general, and we don’t take that for granted,” said MacNeil.

“The amount of food and well-wishing and people wanting to help has just been amazing.”