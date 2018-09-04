

CTV Atlantic





A 39-year-old man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught driving impaired with a child in the backseat of his vehicle on a Nova Scotia highway.

Before noon Sunday, Halifax District RCMP received a 911 call from a concerned citizen who said they had spotted a possible impaired driver on Highway 103 in Upper Tantallon, N.S. The caller told police the vehicle had been swerving and driving into oncoming traffic.

Police located and stopped the vehicle just after noon. The officer approached the vehicle and realized there was a small child sitting in a booster seat in the backseat.

Police say a breath test confirmed the driver was more than twice the legal limit.

A Dartmouth man is facing charges for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg%.

He is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.