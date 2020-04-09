HALIFAX -- An Atlantic Superstore in Dartmouth, N.S. has closed its doors as a precaution after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The store on Portland Street closed Thursday afternoon.

The company says the employee who tested positive last worked at the store on March 31.

In an email to CTV News, the director of corporate affairs for Loblaw Atlantic, Mark Boudreau, said the Portland Street Superstore will likely reopen Friday.

He said the store has been working with public health officials to identify and contact all employees who may have been in contact with the worker who tested positive.

The company said extra cleaning will be done at the Superstore, including a deep clean and sanitization from a professional cleaning company, which will work in the store overnight.

Boudreau said the location is following all protocols recommended by public health officials, who said they are satisfied with the measures the store is taking.

Boudreau also said the risk to customers is very low.

He also said Atlantic Superstore is taking the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19: