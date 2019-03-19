

The 90-year-old daughter of Guglielmo Marconi, Princess Elettra Marconi, participated in a milestone of communications today.

Princess Marconi re-enacted the radio transmission that her father sent from the same place, exactly 100 years later.

Nearly 10 years before Princess Marconi was born, her father sent the first transatlantic east-west voice transmission from a transmission station in Ballybunion, Ireland to Louisbourg, N.S.

On Monday, a crowd gathered at the canadian coast guard college near Sydney awaiting the radio message from Ireland.

“Yeah, I’m sure he’d be quite impressed if he knew how it actually played out on the airwaves,” said Heather Ozon, Marine Communications and Traffic services. “It’s really remarkable to think that she’s able to go to the original location of where the call took place and actually re-create the call.”

Ozon said in a way, that first transmission paved the way for how we communicate today with smartphones.