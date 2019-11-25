HALIFAX -- The deaths of a man and woman in southwestern New Brunswick have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death at a home on Route 170 in Oak Bay, N.B., shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a 61-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man inside the home.

Their identities have not been released.

Police say the autopsies have been completed. They have determined that the woman died as the result of a homicide and the man was responsible for her death.

Police say the man then died from a self-inflicted wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police say the investigation has concluded and, due to the circumstances surrounding their deaths, no criminal charges will be laid.