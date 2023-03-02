Delays, cancellations pile up as snow begins to fall in the Maritimes

Heavy snow is approaching the Maritimes and several weather warnings are in effect across the region.

The snow began to fall in western areas of New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia around noon Thursday. It is expected to reach eastern New Brunswick and central Nova Scotia by the evening.

Southern and central New Brunswick is under a snowfall warning while special weather statements are in effect in northern New Brunswick. Snowfall amounts between 10 and 25 cm are expected across the province, ending Friday morning.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for most of Nova Scotia, except for Yarmouth and Shelburne counties, where no alerts are in place. Special weather statements are in effect in Inverness and Victoria counties, which could see up to 15 cm. The highest snow totals are forecast for mainland Nova Scotia, with a range of 20 to 30 cm.

Areas of Nova Scotia under winter storm warnings can also expect prolonged periods of near whiteout conditions Thursday night as gustier winds develop.

Prince Edward Island is also under a snowfall warning. Up to 15 cm is expected.

The heaviest snow will clear the Maritimes west-to-east between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday.

SCHOOLS

Several schools are dismissing students early Thursday due to the weather.

The Tri-County Regional Centre for Education and the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education are dismissing students two hours early.

The South Shore Regional Centre for Education is dismissing students an hour-and-a-half early.

CSAP is closing École Rose-des-Vents two hours early and the Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud will close an hour-and-a-half earlier.

NSCC’s Akerley Campus, Institute of Technology Campus, and Ivany Campus -- including the Aviation Institute -- are closing at 4:30 p.m. The Annapolis Valley Campus -- including the Centre of Geographic Sciences – is closing at 5 p.m.

TRAVEL

The Halifax Regional Municipality says the city’s parking ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday to allow crews to clear streets and sidewalks.

The Annapolis Valley’s Kings Transit Authority says it will cease operations at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Marine Atlantic says it anticipates two Friday crossings will be impacted due to the impending weather conditions in the Cabot Strait – the 11:45 a.m. crossing from North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., and the Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossing at 11:45 a.m.

Air Canada is warnings that its flights to and from the Halifax Stanfield International Airport may be impacted Friday by the forecasted snow.

The City of Saint John says its public works and transportation crews are preparing for the storm while still clearing up from the last one.

A release from the city Thursday morning asked residents to reduce driving speeds for the road conditions, provide more time for travel, or change their travel plans, and prepare a 72-hour emergency kit.