Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon

The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.

Jeremy MacKenzie was arrested on September 29 in Cole Harbour, N.S., on a Canada-wide warrant related to charges laid by the Mounties in Saskatchewan in July.

MacKenzie was charged with assault, pointing a firearm, mischief and using a restricted weapon in a careless manner after police received a report about an alleged assault near Viscount, Sask., in November 2021.

There is a publication ban on the details from the hearing, which was held Friday in provincial court in Saskatoon.

MacKenzie was also charged in Nova Scotia with 13 firearms offences in January, and with harassment and intimidation in March after an anti-mask protest outside the home of Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has also asked the RCMP to investigate MacKenzie after he talked about sexually assaulting Poilievre's wife, Anaida, during a livestream last month.

Diagolon shares members and affiliation with the "Freedom Convoy," as well as those opposed to government-mandated health restrictions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2022.