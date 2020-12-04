HALIFAX -- A dog has been seized after it attacked another dog and several people on a trail in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the Freshwater Trail around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a woman was walking her leashed dog on the trail when she passed by a man who was walking his leashed dog. They say the woman’s dog then attacked the man’s dog.

Other people who were in the area came to help the two dog owners and together they were able to separate the animals and secure the dog until officers arrived on scene.

Both dog owners and a woman who came to their assistance were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man’s dog was taken to a veterinary clinic, where it had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

Animal Services has taken custody of the dog that committed the attacks.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.