HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges after a mattress flew off a car, causing a fatal collision in Pictou County over the long weekend.

The RCMP responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 104 in Barneys River Station, N.S., at 7:35 p.m. Saturday.

At the time, police said a transport truck had veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a car.

The two occupants of the car, a 51-year-old woman and 74-year-old woman, both from Antigonish, N.S., died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have since determined that, before the collision, a mattress had flown off the roof of a car and was left on the road.

Police say the driver of the transport truck lost control of his vehicle due to the mattress and struck the oncoming car, killing the women.

The driver of the car from which the mattress flew off was identified and arrested at a home in Greenwood, N.S. on Sunday.

Devon Michael Dewtie has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death in connection with the crash.

The 19-year-old man from Trenton, N.S., appeared in Pictou provincial court on Tuesday. He was released on conditions and is due back in court on Nov. 12.