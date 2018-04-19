

CTV Atlantic





A man could face charges after a van crashed into the front window of a Tim Hortons in Dalhousie, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the coffee shop around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say two patrons were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they suspect the man was intoxicated and he could face charges in connection with the crash.