Driver could face charges after van crashes into N.B. Tim Hortons
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, April 19, 2018 12:41PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, April 19, 2018 12:42PM ADT
A man could face charges after a van crashed into the front window of a Tim Hortons in Dalhousie, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the coffee shop around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the driver was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police say two patrons were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they suspect the man was intoxicated and he could face charges in connection with the crash.