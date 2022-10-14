Driver ticketed after hitting N.S. RCMP vehicle in Upper Sackville

A driver has been ticketed after he struck an RCMP vehicle during a roadside stop in Upper Sackville, N.S.

Police say a Mountie had pulled a vehicle over on a straight stretch of Highway 101 around 1:45 p.m., Tuesday.

The RCMP vehicle, which police say had its flashing emergency lights on, was struck by a passing Honda Civic during the stop.

Police say the officer was outside of his car during the collision and was nearly hit as well, but he was not injured.

The Nova Scotia RCMP has released three photos of the incident that were taken from the officer’s vehicle.

Police say the Halifax man who was driving the Honda Civic was shaken up, but he was not injured.

The 31-year-old was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to move over. The ticket comes with a fine of more than $350 for a first offence.

The RCMP is reminding drivers in the province that when they see an emergency vehicle they must slow down to 60 km/h, or obey the speed limit when it’s below 60 km/h, and move over to an empty lane if it can be done so safely.