Eligible Nova Scotians can begin booking COVID-19 booster dose appointments in less than one week

HALIFAX -

Those in Nova Scotia who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose of a mRNA vaccine can begin scheduling those appointments on Nov. 23.

Individuals eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose in Nova Scotia six months after their primary series, includes:

anyone 70 and older.

people who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

frontline health-care workers who were double vaccinated with an interval of less than 28 days between their first and second dose.

Anyone who is eligible is encouraged to book an appointment online.

People who are unable to book online can call 1-833-797-7772 toll-free to schedule an appointment.

BOOSTER DOSES FOR FIRST NATONS AND AFRICAN NOVA SCOTIAN COMMUNITIES

COVID-19 booster doses will also soon be available in First Nations and African Nova Scotian communities across the province.

Health officials say clinics will be organized in partnership with the communities, with support from local public health representatives.

"These communities will receive more information about scheduling when clinics are available," wrote public health in a news release.

Booster COVID-19 vaccines continue to be administered to residents in long-term care facilities across Nova Scotia.

"Designated caregivers of long-term care residents are also included in the booster rollout if they received their second dose less than 28 days after their first and at least six months has passed since their primary series of shots," wrote public health in a news release.

Eligible designated caregivers can schedule their appointment online or by phone as of Nov. 23.

Health officials in Nova Scotia say to date, more than 3,000 long-term care residents have received a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.