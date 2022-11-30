Fake bail bondsman arrives at Halifax-area home as part of scheme targeting seniors

Police in the Halifax area are trying to identify a fake bail bondsman who is allegedly part of a plot to steal money from seniors.

As part of the scheme, people are called by a fraudster pretending to be a relative who says they’ve been arrested and need bail money.

According to the RCMP, the call is normally then taken over by a person pretending to be a lawyer or police officer, who tells the person to give the money.

A fake bail bondsman is then sent to the person’s home to collect the cash.

Over the last few days, police say several people have been swindled out of between $5,000 to $10,000.

The force is releasing images of the “bail bondsman” and the car he drove, which might be a 2019 Toyota Corolla.

The vehicle RCMP says was used as part of the scheme. (Source: RCMP)

Police say authorities in Canada don’t solicit the release of someone for money and don’t go door-to-door looking for cash.

They say the following tips should be kept in mind to avoid being scammed:

Fraudsters create a sense of urgency – slow things down reach out to other relatives and review the situation together, contact authorities if need be.

If you still believe the caller then contact the authority represented through their legitimate contact source eg. website or phonebook that you have located and not provided to you by the contactor.

Attempt to contact the family member in question.

Do not send money, gift cards, Bitcoin or anything else of value in "urgent situations".

Don't drop your guard because the number on your caller ID looks familiar or legitimate. Scammers can spoof telephone numbers and make it appear they are calling from a trusted source.

If you have a feeling that something is not right, it is best to trust your gut and stop communicating with that person. If in doubt, hang up or delete and do not continue communication.

The RCMP says anyone who thinks they could be a victim, knows someone who could be a victim, or has information on these incidents, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. The scams can also be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.