Following the fatal shootings in Fredericton early Friday morning, Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, was charged Saturday with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bobbie Lee Wright, 32, Donnie Robichaud, 42, Const. Robb Costello, 45, and Const. Sara Mae Burns, 43.

The families of Const. Sara Burns and Const. Robb Costello have released the following statements:

Statement on behalf of the Burns Family

After the tragic events that took place earlier today, we would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the family of Cst. Robb Costello, and the other victims who lost their lives. Our thanks go out to the Fredericton Police Force officers and all of the other first responders who answered the call and came to help. Sara absolutely loved her job, and went to work each shift committed to serving this great community. We appreciate all of the thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, and respectfully ask for privacy as we grieve.

Statement on behalf of Jackie Steeves/ Costello Family

I have received many requests from media wondering what kind of a person Robb Costello was. I am grieving and need some privacy, but wanted to share this with you.

Robb was the single most positive person I have ever met; and that was obvious to everyone who met him. He had a special way of dealing with people – fair, but strong and tough when needed. He was the only officer I’ve ever known to write a ticket and have the recipient thank him for it. Robb spent years working in a specialized unit, that dealt with some tough investigations – which would faze most – but Robb was dedicated to helping others, and did the job with passion and the utmost professionalism, and always came home with a smile on his face.

Robb loved the Unit work, but loved being on patrol even more. He was often heard to say he was a “CFL” - Constable for life. He loved the people, he loved the variety of calls, but mostly he loved being able to deescalate an escalating situation. I know he responded eagerly and willingly to that last call.

While I met Robb relatively late in my life he was my soulmate, my best friend and the light of my life. We shared a love of one another that I only believed existed in the movies, except this was real life and it really happened. I cannot even begin to imagine my life without him.

Robb was a dedicated family man. My children were so fond of Robb that they that they affectionately referred to him as their “Faux-Pa”. Robb’s mom was the most important woman in his life and Robb was extraordinarily proud of his daughters.

My heart goes out to the other families who are also suffering from this tragedy. So many other officers and friends share in this loss and my heart breaks for each of you as it breaks for me. I am grateful for all the messages of love and support but ask for some privacy as I go through this difficult time.