Finding shelter: Halifax council meets to discuss allowing tents in public parks
Halifax Regional Council is meeting Tuesday evening about the report that recommends allowing tents in public parks as a temporary solution to homeless.
Over the dinner-hour, the city’s mayor and councillors listened to a staff presentation about allowing tenting in some municipal parks.
Several councillors are urging the province to become part of the solution, and they’re asking staff to look at non-park properties for consideration.
“I think it’s a great idea because there’s a lot of people that are homeless and this is a pretty good place for them to go and I see a lot of people especially around this neighbourhood and from around the city that are literally sleeping anywhere,” said frequent park user Holly Billard.
The chosen sites are located throughout the municipality. They’ll be designated for either overnight or long-term stays.
“There are people that need to have a place to lay their head at night so I think that they should be at least given the chance,” said area resident Tara White.
The city is considering the proposal despite housing falling under provincial jurisdiction. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston was asked about the proposal on Tuesday following his State of the Province address.
“In terms of the municipality making very specific very, specific decisions like that, that’s for them to make. We’ll be there to support Nova Scotians where we can but we respect the municipality’s decision on that,” said Houston.
Issues of enforcement and safety are sticking points for some councillors, but for residents like Holly Billard, shelter should come first.
“I think it’s a safer idea for people that are homeless, for them to have a designated space because they need safety too right?” added Billard.
The staff proposal to identify certain parks in the city comes after a housing advocacy group asked that all public parks be open for pitching a tent.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EU takes major step toward Russian oil ban, new sanctions
The European Union's top official on Wednesday called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia and target the country's biggest bank and major broadcasters in a sixth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
'She gave me her name': Ontario woman shares how she reconnected with her birth family
Heidi Belair, 59, was born in Toronto and adopted when she was just a few months old. Taking a DNA test recently led her to discover more about her birth parents, and reconnect with two siblings she never knew she had.
Alert Ready cellphone tests in parts of Canada today
Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.
PCs open Ontario election campaign with seven-point lead, new poll suggests
Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party have a seven-point lead ahead of the formal start of Ontario's provincial election campaign Wednesday, a new poll has found.
Canada geese causing problems for cities as experts struggle to reduce populations
While Canada geese are a national symbol, the animals can cause a lot of problems for the cities they reside in, leaving officials grappling to find solutions to mitigate their populations.
Pope Francis warns pro-war Russian patriarch not to be 'Putin's altar boy'
Pope Francis warned the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, not to become 'Putin's altar boy,' he said in an interview this week.
Dave Chapelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show
Comedian Dave Chapelle was tackled during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night. Security guards chased and overpowered the attacker, and Chappelle was able to continue his performance while the man was taken away in an ambulance.
What does the leaked Roe v. Wade draft mean for Canada?
A U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that a majority of justices are in favour of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling is putting activists in Canada on high alert.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Toronto
-
Ontario Liberals pledge to cancel Highway 413, spend $10 billion on schools
The Ontario Liberals are promising to spend $10 billion to build and repair schools if elected in June.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Ontario’s political party leaders will be spending the day officially launching their election campaigns.
-
Ontario COVID-19 numbers 'on right track' if behaviour stays steady: science table head
The scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table says Ontario appears to be on the right track and that cases should be declining in the coming weeks if people maintain current behaviour patterns.
Calgary
-
Lindholm scores lone Flames goal in 1-0 win over Stars to start playoff series
Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for the Calgary Flames on Tuesday in a 1-0 win to open their NHL playoff series against the Dallas Stars.
-
Calgary's surplus shrinks after city administrators revise numbers
The City of Calgary's surplus is nearly two-thirds as large as originally reported, city administrators revealed Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rain this weekend in Calgary following a warm lead-up
Enjoy the backyard patio Friday, but get those cushions covered Saturday.
Montreal
-
Quebec could announce lifting of mandatory COVID-19 mask mandate on Wednesday
Quebecers may soon no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19.
-
'Our work is never done': Will U.S. anti-abortion sentiment trickle into Quebec?
To Quebecers, the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade may seem worlds away. But there's a fear -- or a hope, depending on who you ask -- that the cultural impact of this decision could trickle into the province.
-
Pointe-Claire votes to put Cadillac Fairview housing megaproject on ice for 90 days
The Cadillac Fairview condo development in Pointe-Claire is on ice for 90 days after a vote Tuesday that put the project into a zoning freeze. After hours of debate, one councillor abstained and the rest supported the freeze.
Edmonton
-
Oilers look to harness emotion, bounce back from Game 1 loss to Kings
Bouncing back is nothing new for the Oilers. Now Edmonton needs to prove the resiliency it showed during the regular season has carried over to the playoffs.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Enjoy today and tomorrow. The long-range forecast is 'bumpy'
All in all, Wednesday will be a great early-May day and not at all representative of what's coming our way this weekend and early next week.
-
Alert Ready cellphone tests in parts of Canada today
Cellphone users in several provinces and all the territories may be surprised by an automated emergency alert today, but participating governments say it's only a test.
Northern Ontario
-
Popular TV game show is coming to these Canadian cities this fall
The Price is Right, TV's longest-running game show, is bringing its live, travelling show to these three Canadian cities this fall.
-
Delays continue at Toronto Pearson. This is how early you should arrive for your flight
Travellers flying within Canada are being asked to arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport at least two hours ahead of their flights amid longer-than-usual delays at security screening.
-
Psychologist testifies about alleged sex assaults by Depp
Actor Amber Heard suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from violence she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband Johnny Depp, including multiple acts of sexual assault, a psychologist testified Tuesday.
London
-
Canadian caught trying to enter U.S. on top Windsor-Detroit freight train
U.S. Border Patrol agents say they foiled an attempt by a Canadian man to sneak into the U.S. using cross border freight trains between Windsor and Detroit.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Multi-million dollar Ontario Hells Angels court case could collapse because of delays
An organized crime investigation that had police across Ontario work for two years infiltrating a group allegedly funnelling millions of dollars to the Hells Angels is on the brink of falling apart, with charges tossed against major figures thanks to court delays, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Car strikes the front of The Keg in north London
One person has been taken to hospital after a car struck the front of The Keg in north London.
Winnipeg
-
Flood waters cause another closure of Highway 75, impacting one Manitoba town
Continued flooding in southern Manitoba has closed down another stretch of Highway 75, and now one town is blocked on three sides.
-
Residents of one Manitoba town may need to evacuate amid flooding
Some of the residents in one Manitoba town are being told to prepare for potential evacuations amid flooding in the community.
-
Six more communities declare local states of emergency in Manitoba
The Municipality of Emerson-Franklin has joined a growing list of communities that have declared local states of emergency due to flooding.
Ottawa
-
School bus driver caught going 106 km/h with children on board
A school bus driver in the Ottawa Valley is facing stunt driving charges after police say they drove more than 40 kilometres per hour over the speed limit with children on board.
-
Meet the Ontario election candidates in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the candidates in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for the Ontario election campaign.
-
Ottawa Hospital warns of longer emergency wait times
Officials at the Ottawa Hospital are warning of longer-than-usual wait times in the emergency department due to COVID-19 outbreaks and staffing shortages.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man starts organ donor foundation in honour of late wife
Organ donation has affected Clarence Pilon's family. That's why he started the Karen Pilon Organ Donor Awareness Foundation.
-
'Any information is good information': Sask. police seek tips to help solve 140 long-term missing persons cases
Police are shining a light on cases like Megan Gallagher's during Missing Persons Week — in hopes of bringing forward new leads.
-
War in Ukraine, food security concerns drive record earnings for Nutrien
Nutrien is announcing record earnings for the first quarter of 2022.
Vancouver
-
What's ahead for B.C.'s flood, wildfire season? Officials give update
With spring weather expected to warm up, bringing increased flood and wildfire risk to B.C., officials are giving locals an idea of what to expect in the months ahead.
-
Former Vancouver airport screener says she quit over poor working conditions, low pay
A former security screening employee who worked at Vancouver International Airport says she quit her job of four years over poor working conditions and low pay.
-
Closing arguments conclude in trial of B.C. caregiver charged with criminal negligence causing death
Closing arguments finished Tuesday at New Westminster Supreme Court in the trial of a caregiver charged in connection with the death of a woman with Down syndrome who was in her care.
Regina
-
-
'The biggest heart': Family and community honour the life of Alex Pelletier
The family, friends and community members who knew Alex Pelletier are reflecting on his life that revolved around giving to others.
-
Flin Flon forces Canalta Cup Final back to Estevan to decide SJHL champion
The Flin Flon Bombers held their ground at the Whitney Forum in Flin Flon during game six of the SJHL Canalta Cup Final on Tuesday, picking up a huge 6-1 win over the Estevan Bruins.
Vancouver Island
-
'A real cultural cornerstone': Repairs coming to Chinese Cemetery in Nanaimo, B.C.
The City of Nanaimo plans to complete some much-needed repairs at its historic Chinese Cemetery.
-
'His face was right up at the window': Conservation officers urge bear mindfulness on Vancouver Island
B.C. conservation officers are urging people to keep their garbage inside or make sure it's secured outside as bear interactions rise on Vancouver Island.
-
Caught on cam: Man arrested after fight breaks out at Victoria concert
A video posted online shows a fight breaking out at a Mother Mother concert in Victoria's Royal Theatre over the weekend.