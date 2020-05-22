TRACADIE, N.B. -- Fire has destroyed a large seafood processing plant in northeastern New Brunswick.

The blaze broke out shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday at Les Pecheries de Chez Nous in Val-Comeau, a community within the regional municipality of Tracadie.

Scott Myles, the municipality's director of public security, says firefighters from Tracadie and four neighbouring communities fought the fire, and it took about three-and-a-half hours to get under control.

He says the plant was in production at the time, and many of the people working there weren't able to get their personal belongings, including car keys, in the scramble to exit the building.

There were no injuries.

The plant, which processed lobster, employed about 250 people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2020.