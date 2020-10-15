HALIFAX -- Police have taken three men and two women into custody after a weapons call at a downtown Halifax hotel early Thursday morning.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., police responded to a report that a woman was being held by a group of people who were believed to be in possession of weapons at the Hollis DoubleTree Hotel located at 1649 Hollis St.

Officers Central Patrol Division, Emergency Response Team and a K9 team attended and located the woman.

Officers took three men and two women into custody at the scene. Police say they believe the woman and individuals taken into custody were known to each other.

Police remain on scene and the investigation is ongoing.