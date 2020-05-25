HALIFAX -- There are several forest fires in the Maritimes including one in Havre Boucher, N.S., that is considered "out of control" according to Nova Scotia's Department of Lands and Forestry.

Ground crew and helicopter, along with 5 volunteer fire departments and additional helicopter, are responding to wildfire in Havre Boucher, Antigonish Co. Fire considered to be out of control. About 50 ha. No identified structures at risk at this time. Cause under investigation. — NS Lands and Forestry (@NSLandsForestry) May 25, 2020

A flare-up in the Porters Lake forest fire created heavy smoke conditions that closed Highway 107 between Exits 18 and 20 on Monday afternoon.

David Hendsbee, the Halifax Regional Councillor who represents the area, provided this update on Twitter.

Mon.May 25/20 - SMOKE CLOSES HWY 107 between Exits 18 & 20. There has been a flare up from the West Porters Lake wildfire that is creating a visibility problem on Hwy 107. @RCMPNS have closed the highway for safety to motorists & allow fire trucks & firefighters unimpeded access — David Hendsbee (@David_Hendsbee) May 25, 2020

For most of Monday, 30 Lands and Forestry firefighters were searching for hot spots after a weekend wildfire was brought under control Sunday night.

"Our crews are moving into the mop-up phase," said Dave Steeves of the Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry. "It’s basically going to consist of a lot of walking and making ocular assessments and sometimes feeling the back of the ground with their hands just to ensure that we’ve got any areas of concern dealt with."

In New Brunswick, there is a forest fire near Rogersville, the latest in a string of fires in the last week. According to the New Brunswick Forest Fire Watch page, there are three forest fires that are considered out of control.

Forest fire up pleasent ridge near Rogersville NB!

Photo taken at Lac A Despres@CTVAtlantic @CBCMoncton @CBCAlerts pic.twitter.com/Lw6nQlDJI5 — Véronique Arseneault (@VArseneault) May 25, 2020

It's the 70th fire in the province since a burn ban was implemented a week ago.

Despite a burn ban the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, along with volunteer fire departments, have responded to more than 70 fires since May 18. Consider the safety of all New Brunswickers and follow the rules. https://t.co/V9dr7kDdOX — NB Forest Fires (@NBForestFires) May 25, 2020

The Porters Lake, N.S., fire started over the lunch hour Saturday on the north side of Highway 107.

The fire reached an estimated 50 hectares and threatened homes nearby -- forcing roughly 1,000 people to leave their homes.

No homes were lost in the fire and the evacuation order was lifted Sunday night.

"Things are looking favourable this morning," Steeves said Monday morning. "We had some concerns (Sunday) regarding some possible weather that we were concerned was going to push the fire back onto the community, but with aggressive work from firefighters on the ground and continuing cooperation with Halifax Fire, we were able to make significant ground (Sunday) and secure the perimeter, so we’re currently at 100 per cent containment with a size of around 50 hectares."

Steeves said there were as many as 45 members of the Halifax Regional Fire Service fighting the fire and several trucks and pieces of equipment were brought to bear. They were joined by more than 30 firefighters from the Department of Lands and Forestry.

Steeves said the helicopters were no longer needed as of Sunday evening and were allowed to stand down.

Halifax Regional Municipality firefighters were on standby Monday as Lands and Forestry crews put out any hot spots and removed any leftover firefighting equipment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A burn ban for the entire province of Nova Scotia was put in place at 2 p.m. on Monday and will remain in place until at least Tuesday morning.

"The dry, warm and windy conditions across the province pose significant risk in our forests, so we must remain vigilant about fire safety," said Iain Rankin, Minister of Lands and Forestry.