HALIFAX -- A former Riverview, N.B., basketball coach who was already facing 30 child pornography charges, now faces a charge of sexually assaulting a minor.

Shawn Curtis Nickerson, 32, of Riverview appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Tuesday and was charged with one count of sexual assault of a minor.

The charge stems from a complaint received by the Codiac Regional RCMP on Oct. 26, involving incidents alleged to have occurred between Dec. 25, 2018 and June 15, 2019.

There is a court-imposed publication ban on any information that could potentially identify the alleged victim.

Last month, Nickerson was charged with 30 child pornography offences in connection with an ongoing investigation.

At that time, police said the charges stemmed from incidents alleged to have occurred on various dates between June 2016 and October 2020, involving several identified victims as well as unknown victims, while Nickerson served as a volunteer basketball coach in the province.

"We know that this individual worked as a coach for various age groups over a number of years, both within and outside of the school system," said Const. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP on Nov. 4. "To date, we have identified several New Brunswick victims, and actively continue to investigate to identify other potential victims."

Nickerson was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to return to court on Jan.26, 2021.