

CTV Atlantic





FREDERICTON -- Foul play is not suspected in the death of a man whose body was found at the Fredericton landfill site on Tuesday.

Police have also identified the man, but are not releasing his name.

Fredericton Police Insp. Dan Richardson did say that the victim is a male over the age of 50 and that his next of kin has been notified.

Richardson says they believe the body came to the facility in a dump truck and the body was in the truck only for a short time.

"We believe that it may have been one of the bins that collected throughout the city at the backs of businesses," said Richardson.

He confirms they searched several waste trucks in the city yesterday, including one on Biggs Street, just minutes away from the landfill.

"The autopsy was completed earlier today," Richardson said Wednesday. "We are quite confident in saying that there's no threat to public safety, as a result of the findings of the autopsy."

Richardson also says investigators are aware of the man's whereabouts on Tuesday and are working to confirm the cause of death.

He says police have notified the landfill their investigation will be concluding, and garbage baling operations can resume soon.

As the weather gets colder, police are also warning the public not to sleep inside dumpsters, although Richardson says they are not sure if that was the case here.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jessica Ng.