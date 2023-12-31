From elections to an eclipse: 24 things Maritimers can expect in 2024

CIVICS

N.B. provincial election

The 41st New Brunswick general election will happen on or before Oct. 21.

N.S. municipal election

Nova Scotians will vote for local governments across the province on Oct. 19.

P.E.I. hourly minimum wage rate to hit $16 per hour

In Prince Edward Island, the minimum wage will increase from $15 to $15.40 per hour on April 1, then to $16 per hour on Oct. 1. The minimum hourly rate will be adjusted on April 1 in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in accordance with a Consumer Price Index formula.

Nova Scotia Heritage Day to recognize William Hall

William Hall was the first Black person, the first Nova Scotian and the first Canadian naval recipient of the Victoria Cross. Heritage Day is on Feb. 19.

Damage deadlines

Damage reports for compensation related to 2023 events will be due in the new year, including financial assistance for uninsurable losses related to Nova Scotia’s wildfires (due Jan. 31), and New Brunswick’s December windstorm (due March 25).

SPORTS

World Women's Curling Championship in Sydney

The world's best curlers from 13 countries will compete in Cape Breton from March 16 to 24.

Launch of a new semi-professional soccer team in Halifax

The Halifax Wanderers plan to create its first women’s team to compete in League1 Atlantic, expected to launch later in the year.

MUSIC AND ARTS

East Coast Music Awards in Charlottetown

The 36th edition of the awards, hosted by Rose Cousins and Damhnait Doyle, will include a conference and live music all around the island capital between May 1 and 5.

Juno Awards in Halifax

A celebration of Canadian music will take over Halifax between March 20 and 24, with Nelly Furtado hosting the 53rd Annual Juno Awards from Scotiabank Centre.

Summer music festivals announce performers and set date

Some major music festivals in the region have already released a list of 2024 headliners, including the Cavendish Beach Music Festival from July 5 to 7, and the YQM Country Fest from Aug. 22 to 24. Festival favourites have confirmed dates, including: Halifax Jazz Festival from July 9 to 14, the Stan Rogers Folk Festival in Canso, N.S. from July 25 to 28, the Area 506 Festival in Saint John from Aug. 2 to 4, and Fredericton's Harvest Jazz and Blues from Sept. 10 to 15.

TRANSPORTATION

New international bridge between New Brunswick and Maine

The new span between Edmundston and Madawaska, Maine should be open to traffic this spring, after missing its end of 2023 target.

Confederation Bridge toll freeze

Transport Canada says it will provide funding to Confederation Bridge operator, Strait Crossing Bridge Limited, to keep the typical toll at $50.25 for another year.

New flights to and from the Maritimes

Icleandair will once again offer non-stop flights from Halifax to Reykjavik in the new year, while WestJet will schedule new Halifax routes to and from Edinburgh, London (Gatwick) and Dublin. Porter and Lynx will add flights at Fredericton International Airport, and a direct Flair flight from Saint John Airport to Orlando will take off in January.

BUSINESS

Irving Oil's future

Big changes are on the horizon at Canada’s largest oil refinery, based in Saint John. A company-announced strategic review in 2023 saw major leadership changes, with more significant moves expected in the near future.

Simons to open in Halifax

The Canadian department store will open its first Atlantic Canadian location inside the Halifax Shopping Centre this spring.

PEOPLE AND PLACES

New public space along Saint John waterfront

The redeveloped area, which will be called Ihtoli-maqahamok (Wolastoquey term for “the gathering space) will open by April, following an initial commitment to be open by the end of 2023.

The Congrès mondial acadien 2024 in southwest Nova Scotia

This international gathering of Acadians will include reunions and celebrations around the municipalities of Clare and Argyle betrween Aug. 10 and 18.

MARITIME MILESTONES

150th anniversary of the birth of Lucy Maud Montgomery

Prince Edward Island will hold special celebrations throughout the year in honour of the 'Anne of Green Gables' author, who was born Nov. 20, 1874 in New London, P.E.I.

75th anniversary of the first non-stop trans-Canada flight

The flight between Vancouver and Halifax on Jan. 15, 1949 took 8 hours and 23 minutes and was completed by the Royal Canadian Air Force’s plane North Star 17512.

50th anniversary of the Bricklin

The legendary two-seat sports car was built in New Brunswick from 1974 to 1975.

AROUND THE WORLD (BUT CLOSE TO HOME)

Paris Summer Olympics

France’s largest city will host the biggest sporting event in the world from July 26 to Aug. 11.

U.S. election

The consequential presidential vote will happen Nov. 5 (with plenty to follow in the lead up, including the key Iowa Caucus on Jan. 15 and Super Tuesday on March 5).

Super Bowl Sunday

Whether your focus is the game, the half-time show (with Usher headlining this year), or the commercials, the most watched television event of the year will be broadcast live from Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

THE EVENT OVERSHADOWING EVERYTHING ELSE

Total solar eclipse

Excitement is building for a solar eclipse, which will cross over parts of North America on April 8. The Maritimes will be one of the best places in the world to see it, with the eclipse following a path of totality over central New Brunswick. Other parts of the Maritimes – specifically Prince Edward Island’s western tip, and Nova Scotia’s Meat Cove area in Cape Breton – are also included in the path of totality.