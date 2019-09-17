

CTV Atlantic





A 50-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted and attacked a woman with a knife in Glace Bay, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police said Monday that charges were pending against the man.

Now, police have confirmed that Robert Glen White is facing charges of sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of previous court-ordered conditions.

Police responded to a home on Lower MacLean Street around 11 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports that a woman was being threatened by a man with a knife.

When officers arrived, they asked to speak to the homeowner at the door. Police say they spotted a weapon in his possession and arrested the man at the scene.

The 22-year-old Sydney woman was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening hand injury.

Further investigation indicated that she was also the victim of a sexual assault.

White was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre. He was due to appear Tuesday in Sydney provincial court.

Police say he knew his alleged victim.