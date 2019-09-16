

CTV Atlantic





A 50-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Glace Bay, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a home on Lower MacLean Street around 11 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports that a woman was being threatened by a man with a knife.

When officers arrived, they asked to speak to the homeowner at the door. Police say they spotted a weapon in his possession and arrested the man at the scene.

The 22-year-old Sydney woman was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening hand injury.

Further investigation indicated that she was also the victim of a sexual assault.

Police say the man and woman are known to one another.

Charges are pending against the man, who remains in custody.