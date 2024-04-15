Group commemorates the 112th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic in Halifax

More than 30 people from across the country gathered at the Fairview Cemetery in Halifax, N.S., Monday to commemorate the 112th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic.

The group was part of a special railway tour that originated in Toronto.

Organizers of the event say the fascination surrounding the Titanic has never wavered.

“It’s a really overpowering feeling of sadness and of history and of pride that people are still remembering these people and how they lost their lives. They are not forgotten,” says organizer Barbara Rusch.

Over 1,500 people lost their lives when the unsinkable ship hit an iceberg in the northern Atlantic in 1912; of those, 209 are buried in the Fairview Cemetery.

