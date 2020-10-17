HALIFAX -- The search for a beloved artist, writer, and mentor continues in the city of Fredericton.

On Saturday, despite rainy weather, over 30 people combed through the city looking for their friend, Richard Vaughan, known and admired worldwide from Berlin to Toronto, Montreal to Fredericton.

Vaughan was last seen on Aberdeen Street in Fredericton on Monday. Now, a growing group of concerned friends, colleagues and students is trying to find him.

Vaughan's friend, Nathaniel Moore, was part of the crew searching for the missing artist. Moore says Vaughan had been living with him since March.

"He's a very proud gay man, incredible artist, video artist, mentor to me and many many people," says Moore, describing Vaughan, who was the University of New Brunswick's Writer-in-Residence during the 2019-2020 academic year.

Moore notes Vaughan had been working on a number of projects and collaborations before his disappearance. While he says he noticed a change in Vaughan's mood over the last three weeks, he was not alarmed.

"He's just a really funny, sweet guy; always bringing us little presents, always crafting; he loves all of our animals so much," says Moore. "It's a complete shock."

And others are just as shocked.

"This is certainly out of the ordinary for Richard as an individual," says search organizer Jenna Lyn Albert, who searched parts of Odell Park and various neighbourhoods for Vaughan. "It's not exclusive to just Fredericton; he could potentially be in Saint John or in other cities – just keep your eyes open."

Vaughan is around five-foot-ten, with silver-grey hair. He was last seen wearing an oversized plaid jacket, blue jeans, clear rimmed glasses, and was clean-shaven.

Fredericton police say they are following up on leads, but they encourage the public to contact them or Crime Stoppers with any information concerning Vaughan and his disappearance.