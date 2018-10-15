

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Halifax's sweeping smoking ban begins today, two days before recreational cannabis is legalized across Canada.

The ban in the Nova Scotia capital prohibits smoking or vaping of both nicotine and cannabis on municipal property, except within designated smoking areas.

The city's map of designated smoking areas currently has nine spots posted, most of which are bus terminals.

The Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth was the site of the first designated smoking area, and areas in other parts of the municipality were added Sunday.

There are no smoking areas in downtown Halifax yet, but the city is still taking applications from interested parties who want a smoking area near them.

People who smoke outside of the designated areas could face fines between $25 and $2,000.