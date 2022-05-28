Halifax man, 60, dies after single-vehicle crash: RCMP

A 60-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Hebbs Cross, N.S.

On Friday around 11:55 p.m., RCMP, fire and paramedics responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 103 in the area.

RCMP says the car was travelling east on the highway when it left the road and crashed into a ditch.

The driver, and lone occupant of the car, a 60-year-old Halifax man, was pronounced dead at the scene, says RCMP.

A collision reconstructionist attended the crash and police say the investigation is ongoing.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.