HALIFAX -- Two Halifax men are facing multiple fines for Stunting and failing to physically distance on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, at around 3:00 p.m., an RCMP officer observed a white Volkswagen Golf on Highway 101 in Halifax County, travelling 140 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone.

The RCMP charged an 18-year-old driver with Stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act, as well as driving without insurance. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Also in the vehicle was a 19-year-old man who was a passenger. Police determined both the driver and passenger were in violation of failing to maintain a social distance of six feet under the Health Protection Act relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both men were charged and face an additional $1,000 fine, and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

Police continue to ask residents to report crime and suspicious behaviour to police and adhere to the safety protocol outlined by the Nova Scotia government to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Police encourage anyone who witnesses unsafe driving to call 1-800-803-7267 or 911.