20 years after Margaret Hartrick was murdered, Halifax police urge anyone who knows something about her death to contact them.

“Investigators believe there are people who have information that could advance the investigation and hope the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward to police with what they know,” police said in a news release.

Police say Hartrick was found unconscious in a wooded area behind Harbourview School at 25 Alfred Street in Dartmouth.

“She had suffered trauma to her head and was transported to the QEII hospital where she passed away as result of her injuries on September 18, 1998,” Halifax police said.

An investigation revealed that Hartrick was assaulted in the area in which she was found.

Residents in the neighborhood reported hearing an argument earlier that morning, and other residents reported hearing a car speeding from the area.

Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 902-490-5333. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or via the P3Tips App.

Margaret’s case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program. Through this program, the Department of Justice offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person(s) responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.