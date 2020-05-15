HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged two men and a woman in relation to a series of convenience store robberies.

On March 23, at approximately 8:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at Leonardo’s Convenience at 95 Caledonia Road in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police say two men wearing masks entered the store and demanded money and cigarettes. One of the men was armed with a hammer. The suspects left with money and cigarettes and fled the area.

On April 10, at approximately 7:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at the Irving gas station at 200 Waverley Road in Dartmouth.

Police say one man entered the store, threatened a staff member with a knife and demanded money, before fleeing the store with money and cigarettes.

On April 11 at approximately 9:10 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at the Irving gas station at 1075 St. Margaret’s Bay Road in Beechville, N.S.

Police say a man entered the store, threatened a staff member with a knife and demanded money, before fleeing the store with money and cigarettes.

On May 14, two men and a woman were arrested in Halifax.

A 30-year-old Halifax man is facing one count of robbery, two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, and three faces of disguise with intent in relation to the three incidents.

A 38-year-old Halifax man and 34-year-old woman are each facing one county of robbery in relation to the April 11 incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers