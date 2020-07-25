HALIFAX -- Police are investigating an arson that occurred on Saturday morning in Halifax.

On Saturday, at around 5:30 a.m., Halifax Regional Police, as well as Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, responded to a structure fire in the 3600 block of Lynch Street. Fire crews attended the blaze.

Fire investigators believe the fire was set intentionally and turned the investigation over to police.

There were no reported injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.